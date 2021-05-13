Exciting plans revealed for food hub at Limerick's Milk Market

A TOTAL of €1.4m has been set aside for an exciting new food hub at the Milk Market.

The allocation has come following an application by the Citizen Collaboration Programme, with the money allocated under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan said: “I welcome this commitment to local food from Limerick City and County Council in supporting the progression of small and micro food producers. The development of the Milk Market will be great for all of Limerick.”

She added: “The Milk Market has been home to numerous artisan food producers throughout the region and is renowned all over the country as one of the best markets in Ireland. It is certainly already a hub of food in Limerick and this funding will help further develop its potential in terms of assisting producers and further developing the market for the city.”

Cllr O’Sullivan is co-founder of Limerick Food Group, a non-profit voluntary organisation that works to promote Limerick as a quality food destination.

They organise the annual Pigtown food and culture festival and other food events.

Olivia has also worked in marketing roles for restaurants and festivals for many years and developed the Eat in Limerick food guide.