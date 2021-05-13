BREAKING: Emergency services attend the scene of a collision in County Limerick

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a road collision on the N21 this Thursday lunchtime.

The road is closed both ways just outside Rathkeale following a collision. Motorists are being warned that traffic is heavy both ways on approach.

Elsewhere on this route, traffic is heavy heading south into Newcastle West, where works are taking place.

Meanwhile, there are delays both ways at works on the N20 at Banogue Cross.

More to follow....