Limerick barbers enjoy bonanza as local economy re-opens after lockdown

HAIRDRESSERS across the city and county enjoyed a much-needed fillip as Covid-19 restrictions were eased earlier this week.

Across Limerick, men and women were in attendance at barber shops, with queues in some cases stretching down the street, as shops were allowed to open by appointment.

One of those barbers proving particularly popular was Kenny’s Barbers in Kilmallock, with Jean Tierney taking this picture of a growing line of customers just before opening-time.

Proprietor Marie Wall said: “It was very very busy! We had 10 people waiting outside the door first thing this morning. So many people were so happy to get their first haircut again. It was so nice for them to get sorted out.”

Like other barbers, the more than a year long lockdown forced the shutters to fall at Kenny’s.

It’s the first time it had been closed for such a long time since its opening in 1932.

“The only days we’d have been closed like this before Covid-19 would be a Sunday,” she added.

In the city, many people enjoyed a first chop in many months.

For Ashbrook man Phonsie Hobbins, it’s the first time he has had a professional chop since March 2020.

“I made horrible attempts at trying to cut my own hair,” he admitted outside Modern Man barbers in Sarsfield Street.

Also enjoying a much-needed cut was Caherdavin photographer Brendan Gleeson.

He said: “I think it’s my first haircut in about six months. It’s a relief more than anything! My sister actually cut my hair at one stage. It was OK, but you’d want to get a good finish on it.”

In order to tackle the backlog of people wanting a trim, proprietor Patricia Morris will be working extended hours.

Indeed, when the Limerick Leader visited her shop on Monday, she was booking people in for after-hours appointments.

“It’s brilliant to be back. Brilliant to see our regulars come through the door first thing. I’ve been doing half-hour slots, and even with these, I’m able to fit in another person. Maybe three an hour,” she said.

One thing she – and many other business people – will be hoping to avoid is another order to close the store.

“All around, the last few months have been very tough. Nobody knows what to expect. Bills still need to be paid. It’s not been easy. Also, the nerves ahead of re-opening. Will everything be OK, will our customers be comfortable,” she asked.

For a full video of the re-openings across Limerick, please visit limerickleader.ie and our social media channels.