Two for Today: Limerick Strand Hotel #LimerickBackinBusiness

Limerick Strand Hotel

The day we have all been waiting for is finally here! We are thrilled to be re-opening to guests on June 2nd. Our team are so excited to welcome everyone back safely. Its finally time to start making plans for Summer 2021, to explore all that Limerick has to offer and to enjoy all of the things you have been missing. Multi award winning 4* city centre riverside hotel, located in the heart of the city! For best rates visit www.strandlimerick.ie Welcome to Limerick Strand Hotel, the 4 star hotel at the heart of Limerick city life. Discover a warm Limerick welcome in a hotel that takes pride of place in the social and business life of the community. Limerick Strand Hotel stands proudly along the banks of the Shannon with free-flowing views. The hotel sparkles at the heart of Limerick life - everything we do builds on our reputation as the finest luxury four star hotel, wedding venue and conference centre in Limerick.