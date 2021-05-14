Limerick Weather: Friday, May 14, 2021

THIS morning, mist and fog will once again clear away quickly. Mostly dry to start with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Cloud will build from the southwest through the morning ahead of a band of rain extending across the province through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees with southerly winds, increasing moderate to fresh along coasts ahead of the rain.

Rain will continue to extend slowly across much of the country overnight, most persistent along southern coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees. Moderate to fresh southerly winds in the southwest will veer westerly by morning. Winds will remain mainly light southerly or variable elsewhere.