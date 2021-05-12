Limerick charity teams up with major supermarket

THE Mid-West Simon Community is teaming up with Dunnes Stores branches in the city to allow customers donate food to help those in Limerick.

Dunnes Stores has requested a donations wishlist from the homelessness charity of items to be donated.

These items include non-perishables like porridge pots, Pot Noodles, spaghetti hoops, boil in the bag rice or microwaveable rice, cereal/protein bars, small bottles of drinks; water juice, minerals.

Customers are also being requested to donate household items such as toilet paper, washing powder and washing up liquid. And lastly, they are looking for toiletries to include; shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, dental floss, deodorant, baby wipes and feminine hygiene wipes.

The chief executive of the Mid-West Simon Community Jackie Bonfield said: “We are delighted and very grateful to Dunnes Stores for arranging these trolleys for our clients that are in need. Dunnes Stores have been an excellent supporter of ours and donate on a regular basis.”

“So, when you are doing your shopping in Dunnes, please keep Mid West Simon Community and those in need of food in mind and you can simply add on some of the items on our wishlist to your shopping and pop them in the trolley when you are leaving. The Trolleys are generally situated at the end of the tills and have both Dunnes Stores and Midwest Simon Community branding on it. Midwest Simon Community will collect the items and distribute them to those in need. Every donation helps and will make life easier for individuals and families in Limerick,” she added.

Founded in 2006, Mid-West Simon provides services to men, women and children who are homeless or at risk of homelessness in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.