BREAKING: Limerick daily Covid-19 numbers confirmed

As of midnight, Tuesday May 11, the HPSC has been notified of 448 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 254,013* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases listed today 16 are in Limerick

Of the cases notified today:

213 are men / 230 are women

78% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

229 in Dublin, 38 in Meath, 35 in Kildare, 34 in Cork and the remaining 96 cases are spread across 16 other counties**.



As of 8am today, 109 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths notified today 3 occurred in March, 2 occurred in February and 3 occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 40 – 92 years.

There has been a total of 4,937 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of Monday 10th May, 1,882,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,376,583 people have received their first dose

506,052 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.