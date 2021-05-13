Limerick Weather: Thursday May 13, 2021

Thursday will start mostly dry with a mix of sunny spells and a few well scattered showers. The showers will become more widespread through the morning and afternoon, becoming heavy at times with the risk of hail and thunderstorms. Most of the showers will affect eastern parts of the province. Highest afternoon temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Remaining unsettled for this week and next, with a mix of showers and sunny spells each day. Temperatures slightly below normal for May.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly dry with clear spells and a few scattered showers. Showers may become more frequent on the east coast later in the night. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees in light westerly winds.

FRIDAY: Starting mostly dry with sunny spells and showers. The showers mostly over the northern half of the country where some will turn heavy in the afternoon. Cloud will steadily increase from the southwest early in the day, with rain arriving onto the southwest coast by late afternoon. Rain will move northwards into Munster and Connacht through the evening. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees in a light southerly breeze, strengthening in the southwest later.

Rain will extend to all areas on Friday night. A mild night with temperatures not falling below 6 or 7 degrees.

SATURDAY: Rain and cloud will clear northeastwards on Saturday morning with sunny spells and showers following. Showers will become widespread on Saturday afternoon, and heavy at times with the risk of hail and thundery downpours. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

SUNDAY: Another day of sunny spells and showers. Again the showers will be heavy at times in the afternoon, with the risk of hail and thunder. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Remaining generally unsettled with a mix of bright spells and showers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures remaining slightly below average with highs of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate westerly winds.