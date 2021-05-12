Two for Today: Corcorans Furniture & Carpets #LimerickBackinBusiness

As part of the Back in Business campaign by the Limerick Leader - we will be highlighting two Limerick businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Treaty County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.



Here's our next instalment of the Two for Today initiative:

Corcorans Furniture & Carpets

Founded in 1999, Corcoran’s Furniture & Carpets is a family-run business with five stores in Kerry and Limerick. Find us in Killarney, Cahersiveen, Tralee Manor Park, Newcastle West, and our outlet store in Tralee town.

Our Killarney showroom is the largest furniture showroom in Munster, and we offer thousands of products across our locations. We have a huge range of furniture and flooring to suit all taste and budgets.

Call to us for the latest in flooring, bedroom furniture, living room furniture, dining room furniture, sofas, mattresses, curtains, blinds, rugs, and accessories. We also offer expert advice, free in-store interior design, measuring and quotations, expert fitting, a nationwide delivery service. With over 50 employees including experienced interior design consultants and furniture and flooring specialists, our unmatched, friendly service will complete your Corcoran's experience.

