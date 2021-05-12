Boarded up home re-opened after backlash from Limerick community

A LIMERICK council home boarded up has re-opened following a backlash in the community.

Moyross residents were appalled to see the home – only built a few years ago – in Cliona Park having had security coverings put on it after its former occupants moved out.

Limerick City and County Council has said the move was taken due to fears of damage.

It’s not yet clear what has prompted the council to take the action to remove the covers, with the Leader awaiting a statement from the local authority.

But there was heavy criticism of the initial move to board it up, from local residents, plus Cllrs Sharon Benson and John Costelloe.

Moyross activist Dean Quinn, Sarsfield Gardens, said: “It’s great to see persistence pays off. No home should be boarded up. It was a perfect house, a brand new house. Boarding up takes the whole look off the place,” he said.

“The system the council has in place is not the right system,” Mr Quinn added, “There are homeless families living on the streets or in hotels, yet someone made a decision to board this up. It costs €1,500 to board them up for it to be taken down a few days later is an absolute farce.”

Mr Quinn feels it was pressure from the community which forced the council to remove the boarding.

Cllr Costelloe added a residents forum was held on Monday, and there was major criticism of the move to remove the boards.

"There was a big backlash against this. It was embarrassing to see [the home boarded up]," he said, "This just shows a lack of cohesion between the community and the council. It should be made available straight away."

The northside councillor hopes the home will be allocated to a family in the next few days.