BREAKING: Limerick's daily numbers revealed as no Covid-19 related deaths are reported

As of midnight, Sunday May 9, the HPSC has been notified of 381 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 253,189* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Of the cases today, 13 have been attributed to Limerick. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of there were no additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 4,921 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The 5 day moving average is now at 14, while the total of new Cases during last 14 days is at 215.

Of the cases notified today:

192 are men / 188 are women

77% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

188 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 30 in Kildare, 13 in Limerick, 13 in Cork, 13 in Tipperary, 13 in Westmeath and the remaining 72 cases are spread across 15 other counties***.



As of 8am today, 124 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 31 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Saturday 8th May, 1,827,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,327,821 people have received their first dose

499,789 people have received their second dose

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.