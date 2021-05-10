New calls for Limerick council to use CCTV 'to catch dumpers in act’

USING closed circuit television to catch dumpers in the act should be introduced immediately.

That’s according to local Aontu representative Sarah Beasley, who​ has rejected claims that the General Data Protection Legislation (GDPR) makes it harder to use it.

“GDPR does not prohibit the use of CCTV, if anything the legislation introduced by the EU in 2018 clarifies the position regarding the processing of personal information. The Data Protection Commission has published clear guidance on the use of CCTV, including community CCTV, while the Law Society of Ireland has studied the use and states that it is acceptable as long as it is operated in accordance with GDPR.,” she said describing illegal dumping as a “scourge”.

Fines and prosecutions are the only deterrent, she added.

The use of CCTV to combat littering has been raised at various levels in recent months with the local authority insisting that GDP does not allow for the use of footage - except in very specific circumstances.