Two for Today: Bit of a Do #LimerickBackinBusiness

As part of the Back in Business campaign by the Limerick Leader - we will be highlighting two Limerick businesses every day to help drive the local economy and encourage people to shop locally.

As the country reopens, more and more shops and services in the Treaty County are becoming available, so make sure to support them.



Here's our next instalment of the Two for Today initiative:

BIT OF A DO LIMITED

'Bit of a Do is Shannons longest established children's fashion boutique. It has been in business for twenty years. The whole range of children's clothes is covered, including, babywear and Christening outfits, special occasions, Communions and Confirmations, or maybe just something nice for everyday wear. We cater for boys and girls up to age 16 yrs Our mantra is 'Quality clothes at affordable prices'. Diane, Rosie and Mary would like to thank our regular, loyal customers for their support over the years

For more see - https://www.facebook.com/bitofado