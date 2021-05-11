Limerick Weather: Tuesday May 11, 2021

Tuesday will start dry with sunny spells for much of Limerick. However, cloud and showers near the west coast will gradually extend eastwards over the province through the morning and afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy again with a risk of hail and thunderstorms. Highs of 11 to 15 degrees, warmest in the northwest of the province with moderate southerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

SUMMARY: Low pressure will dominate the weather pattern this week bringing some heavy thundery showers in places, but sunny spells at times too. Temperatures will trend generally near or slightly below average.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers will persist across Munster and south Leinster, but it will be mostly dry with clear intervals further north. Minimum temperatures will range 3 to 7 degrees in light and variable winds. Some mist patches will form in the near calm conditions.

WEDNESDAY: Any mist patches will soon burn off on Wednesday morning, giving way to a mix of sunny spells and showers. With light variable winds, the showers will tend to be slow-moving and prolonged in places, with a risk of spot flooding. Once again some thundery downpours with hail are possible. Highs of 12 to 16 degrees in light variable breezes.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers will largely die out on Wednesday night, and it will become mostly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, with some mist patches returning in the near calm conditions.

THURSDAY: There'll be further heavy showers on Thursday, some of them prolonged, with a continued risk of thunderstorms and hail. Bright or sunny spells will occur too though. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees in mostly light northerly or variable breezes, though winds will be mostly moderate along coastal parts of the west.

FRIDAY: Friday will be another day with sunny spells and scattered heavy showers breaking out in the afternoon. Again the showers will be slow-moving with the risk of thunderstorms and hail. Highs of 13 to 16 degrees in light northeast or variable breezes.

NEXT WEEKEND: Continuing unsettled. Current indications suggest rain will spread from the Atlantic to all parts on Saturday, with sunshine and heavy showers following for Sunday.