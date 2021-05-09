Asystec is adapting to every changing post-covid world

Asystec is an award-winning IT solutions company and one of the leading ICT service providers in Ireland.

Our success story started ten years ago, in February 2011, with just three employees in Limerick. Now we have offices across Ireland, Northern Ireland, and North America with a team of 50 highly qualified professionals. Our people are the core of our business, and our value proposition is our constant drive for innovation.

This past year has been challenging for everyone. Covid-19 has impacted all aspects of our lives, and many of us had to adapt to working remotely. Les Byrne, Managing Director at Asystec, commented: “The most difficult thing for us was maintaining that high level of interaction between people. It has been hard for everybody not to be together and not to work together. We all deliver our projects, and we have done everything we can, and it is stands with the fact that we have such a good company culture, where everybody respects and support each other.”

Our team swiftly and successfully adjusted to the new working environment and helped other companies to find innovative ideas for a fresh start. Throughout the pandemic, we helped them to stay on their feet and succeed. We were (and continue to be) extremely flexible. We continued to support our local and global customers around the clock to ensure that our customers keep up their project and business demands despite the challenges brought by Covid-19. The Asystec team focused on technologies and modernisation of ‘End User’ Client and Digital Workspace to enable remote working during the pandemic. Asystec re-invent end-user computing estate, with various remote working solutions, including Virtual Desktop, Mobile Device Management and End-User Experience Monitoring.

At Asystec, we know that every company is unique, so the IT solution should be unique too. That is why we tailor all of our products and services to suit every single customer perfectly.

Lorne Chedzey, Head of Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions at Asystec, added: “During the last twelve months, Cloud Technology has grown to be extremely popular, which led to the large volume of organisations migrating into the Cloud, as it is very convenient for remote working. Asystec can help companies move to the Cloud. We can also provide Cloud Cost management services to enable companies to track their spending, allowing them to avoid unnecessary costs associated with Cloud.”

We believe that the core of our success is the people behind the brand. At Asystec, we truly care about our employees, and we always make sure that all team members are happy in their roles and workplace.

Asystec continues to grow, even during the pandemic we had several new hires in the last few months, and we are always looking out for talent.

Asystec always put ‘people first’ and we are grateful to the community that helped us become the successful company we are today. Corporate Social Responsibility is an integral part of our company. During the last year, we continue to maintain all our sponsorships, including Garryowen Football Club.

“There is a very strong culture of giving back to the community, whether it is financial contributions, time off to do volunteer work, or corporate social responsibility activities. I am very proud of the social commitment here at Asystec. Our philanthropic work and volunteerism isn't just a department or policy – it's really a culture of giving that runs deep in the company DNA. It feels good to be a part of it.” – Les Byrne, Managing Director, Asystec.

Asystec specialises in Cloud, Datacentre, Security, Professional Services, Managed Services and Renewal Management.

For more information, please visit our website www.asystec.ie or contact: +353 61 577600 or info@asystec.ie.