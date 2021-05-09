River rescue in Limerick on Saturday night a false alarm

A RIVER rescue in Limerick city on Saturday night involving the FireSwift rescue boat and a helicopter is understood to have been a false alarm.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service received a call-out at 9.53pm regarding a person believed to have been seen entering the Shannon.

Two appliances rushed to the scene and the FireSwift vessel was immediately launched. Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter R115 was called in to assist with the search.

After two hours of searching the location, the emergency services were stood down. It is understood that the report was a false alarm due to good intentions.

While this was taking place Limerick Fire and Rescue Service also received a call-out to a fire in an apartment off the Dock Road. The fire was quickly brought under control. No serious injuries have been reported.