BREAKING: Gardai seek witnesses to serious assault in Charleville

Gardaí investigating a serious assault incident that occurred in Charleville, Co Cork on Friday May 7 2021, are appealing for information.



Shortly after 5pm a man, believed to be a Limerick native, in his late 20s, was seriously injured when he sustained a number of lacerations in the course of an altercation involving a group of people on Bakers Road, Charleville.



The victim was removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where his condition is understood to be stable. The scene was examined by local crime officers. No arrests have been made and enquires are ongoing.



Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage (including dash cam) from the Bakers Road area at the time of the incident, to make it available to them.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Charleville on 063-21770 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.