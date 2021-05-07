Films on TV over the next week as lockdown restrictions loosen

Film guru Ronan O'Meara has been scouring the TV schedules to find movies to watch as we head into the second week of May.

Here are his favourite 15 to choose from over the next week....enjoy!

Run All Night Sat 8/5 TCM @ 21.00

An Irish mob enforcer kills to protect his son but the death has major repercussions and he soon finds himself running to protect his family's life throughout a long New York night. Liam Neeson plays the lead in this violently crunchy and enjoyable action film that hits all the beats you'd expect but manages to do it all in a fun fashion. There's solid back up from Ed Harris, Common and Joel Kinneman.

Maze Sat 8/5 RTE1 @ 21.45

The IRA inmates of the Maze prison in Long Kesh have had enough. They want out. Nothing or no one is going to get in their way. This true story of Europe's biggest jailbreak is a desperately tense watch even when you know what's going to happen. Claustrophobic, suspenseful, scary and upsetting stuff for sure but a fantastic Irish cast lead by Tom Vaughn Lawlor and Barry Ward make it a very watchable Saturday night movie.

Game Night Sat 8/5 RTE2 @ 21.45

Every week a group of friends meet up for a night of chat, wine and board games. One night real life adds a shocking twist and the friends find themselves up to their necks in all manner of trouble. This is an amusing weekend watch, a nice blend of screwball madness, weird neighbours, sibling rivalry and competitive friendship. Rachel McAdams, our own Sharon Horgan and a delightfully odd Jesse Plemons all do well.

When We Were Kings Sat 8/5 BBC2 @ 22.00

October 30 1974. Zaire. The Rumble In The Jungle. Muhammad Ali versus George Foreman. A fight that could see Ali restored to Heavyweight champion of the world after his refusal of the Vietnam draft saw the title taken from him. This glorious 1996 documentary tells us it's story, from it's conception to the final result. It's about far more than the sweet science of boxing though, colour, culture and colonialism are all part of it's scope. A powerful history lesson.

Inside Out Sun 9/5 BBC1 @

A move away from family and friends has young Riley upset and her emotions, joy, sadness, fear, disgust and anger are running wild trying to make things better for her. But Joy is a clumsy emotion and things go arseways. Pixar's 2015 film is a stunner, a unique look at how a damaged psyche can fix itself with the right tools. You'll be awestruck during this, when you aren't laughing or crying. Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Richard Kind and a wicked Lewis Smith provide the excellent voice acting.

Prick Up Your Ears Sun 9/5 Talking Pictures TV @ 22.00

In the summer of 1967 a door was opened and something horrifying was discovered. Beforehand two men, Joe Orton and Kenneth Halliwell lived and loved together at a time when it was illegal. Both worked in the arts but one was on the rise while the other was on the wane. In the days before his hammy Oscar bait performances Gary Oldman used to make films like this and this one is especially memorable, especially Alfred Molina as Halliwell.

Black Sea Sun 9/5 Film4 @ 23.05

Submarine films rock. Sweaty, tense, claustrophobic cinema and Black Sea is a good example of it. Jude Law plays Robinson, a experienced submarine captain on the search for a sunken U-boat full of Nazi gold. Russians are looking for it too and the crew he's assembled aren't the most trustworthy of men. Black Sea feels like it's been put together from a dozen other films but it's more than the sum of it's parts, turning out very agreeable. Law, Scoot McNairy and Ben Mendehlson all do effective work.

Gone Baby Gone Mon 10/5 TG4 @ 21.30

A young girl goes missing in South Boston and a pair of investigators are hired to find her. A tough ask made tougher by red tape and the web of crime surrounding every aspect of the case. Ben Affleck's adaptation of Dennis Lehane's book is a fine one. An upsetting watch that will make you ask yourself questions you might not like the answers to. Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Amy Ryan and Ed Harris all do nice work.

Capernaum Mon 10/5 Film4 @ 23.40

Existing in the slums of Beirut is a struggle and little Zain is dealing with that struggle daily. Life has led him to a bad place and his only way out is through the legal system. Nadine Labaki's 2018 drama is a watch that will kick your heart right out of your chest but it's also laced with wit and exuberance enough to keep your going through the pain. Zain Al Rafeea is amazing in his debut as Zain.

Total Recall Tues 11/5 ITV4 @ 23.45

A man gets a memory of a holiday implanted into his brain but the procedure unlocks a whole mess of trouble for him. One of Arnold Schwarzeneggar's most complex and entertaining films and one that's full of the carnage and action that made him famous. Wicked special effects and make up add to the fun. Sharon Stone, Rachel Ticotin and Michael Ironside all bring something to the whole amusing mess. Not for the squeamish.

North By Northwest Wed 12/5 TCM @ 13.30

A man in the wrong place at the wrong time is mistaken for a government agent and goes on the run across America with a woman who helps him in his escape. Easily Alfred Hitchcock's most fun film, this is 2 hrs of pure escapism with Cary Grant at his most charming and likeable and Eva Marie Saint nails her part as a woman who may not be what she seems. Crackling chemistry between the leads make this special.

On The Waterfront Wed 12/5 Sony Movies @ 17.00

An ex boxer (who could have been a contender) turned dockworker has had enough of the corruption he sees all all around him and decides it's time to take a stand. A stunner of a film about doing what's right and correct. Marlon Brando, Rod Steiger, Eva Marie Saint, Karl Malden and Lee J. Cobb all give career best performances. An all time great American classic and one that truly lives up to it's hype.

Tyrannosaur Thur 13/5 Film4 @ 01.25

A deeply troubled man forms a friendship with a kind woman who works in a local shop but her friendly exterior hides her own dark secrets. This is a superb but brutally realistic watch that will disturb you no matter how tough you think you are. Olivia Colman and Peter Mullan are faultless in the lead roles and the usually hilarious Eddie Marsan plays the part of banal evil to a tee. Keep this one for when you're feeling mentally strong.

Harry And Tonto Thur 13/5 Talking Movies TV @ 21.00

When his house is destroyed in the name of progress an old man named Harry decides to get out and see America and his kids who are dotted across it before its too late. He brings his cat Tonto along for the ride. 47 years old and still an absolute cracker, full of energy and fun and people and happenings that feel real and never forced. Art Carney, Ellen Burstyn, Larry Hagman and Tonto all play their parts beautifully.

The Krays Thur 13/5 ITV4 @ 21.00

In London's West End there once lived a pair of twin brothers who did everything together. From troubled teens to kings of crime they were inseparable. Forget that gimmicky Tom Hardy flick from a few years back, this is the go to Kray Brothers movie. A starkly violent look at what happens when you never say no to your children. Martin and Gary Kemp do well as the titular pair but it's Billie Whitelaw as Mrs Kray who owns this film.

Long Shot Fri 14/5 BBC1 @ 22.45

Charlotte Field is in the middle of a presidential campaign when she bumps into journalist Fred Flarsky, who she used to babysit. They are polar opposites but when she hires him to write a speech for her sparks start to fly. Seth Rogen tones down his usual schtick in this entertaining and heartfelt comedy drama and is far more likable than usual as a result. Charlize Theron though is the star of the show and displays a brilliant comic streak that should be used more often.