Limerick weather: Saturday, May 8, 2021

ANY lingering rain will clear early on Saturday morning followed by a bright day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest afternoon temperatures of between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius in moderate southwesterly winds.

For a full forecast, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

LOW pressure will dominate our weather in the days ahead. This will bring generally unsettled conditions, with widespread heavy showers but also slightly milder weather.

It will stay breezy tonight. Scattered showers will mainly affect the south and west with dry spells developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of seven to 11 degrees, coolest over Ulster, in mainly moderate southerly winds, fresh at times in the southwest.

Another blustery day tomorrow with widespread showers turning heavy at times, particularly over the western half of the country, with the risk of hail. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

For more Limerick weather, check out section 749 here