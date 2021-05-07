Deaths in Limerick - May 7, 2021

The death has occurred of Dolores Dovey (née Quinn)

Of Ferndale, Ennis Road

Dolores died peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Roy, sons Richard and Michael, daughter Maria, adored grandchildren Jack, Aoife and Charlotte, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Pippa and Neila, brother Patrick, sister Mary, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

A private cremation will take place.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

*******

The death has occurred of Alan Collins

Of Court, Kildimo and Blackpool, Cork

A musician, Alan, died suddenly, at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family, father PJ, mam Betty, son Jordan, sister Pamela, brother Jason, step mom Cathy, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends especially from the music world.

May he rest in peace

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Anne Marie Crawford

Of Carew Park

Formerly of O'Malley Park, Southill

Anne Marie, died suddenly, at her residence

Daughter of the late John. Very deeply regretted by her loving mother Mary, three daughters, one son, grandchildren, partner Anthony, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

A private requiem Mass for family only, will take place at 2.00pm on Monday, May 10 in the Holy Family Church, Southill. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Patricia Horgan (née O'Donnell)

Of Kilbreedy, Bruree

Peacefully at her residence, in the tender and loving care of her family, beloved wife of Liam, dear daughter of Ellen (Charleville) and loving mother of Elaine, William, Katharina, Annette, James, Patrick and the late John Paul and Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, daughters, mother, sister Marianne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reception into St Munchin's Church, Rockhill on Sunday for funeral Mass at 2pm. Funeral afterwards to Banogue Cemetery. In keeping with HSE guidelines, Patricia's funeral will be for family. Those who wish may leave a personal message in the section below marked condolences. Family flowers only. Live streaming on http://funeralslive.ie/patricia-horgan/

*******

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Leahy

Of Banard, Abbeyfeale

Patrick (Paddy) Leahy of Banard, Abbeyfeale, who passed away peacefully at St Catherine’s Nursing Home, Newcastle West on Friday May 7, 2021. Paddy is deeply regretted by his sister Nora (Chicago), nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family due to government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

Funeral cortege will depart the home of Paddy’s nephew Gerry Leahy, Banard, Abbeyfeale on Monday at 10am on route to Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Requiem Mass will then be live streamed on the following:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Abbeyfeale.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick. You may also send your condolences by email to: harnettsfuneralhome@gmail.com

*******

The death has occurred of Sr. Elizabeth Morton

Of Limerick City and Buttevant, Cork

Of Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Bishop Street and formerly Convent of Mercy, Westbourne, Limerick and late of Ballinguile, Buttevant.

Sr Elizabeth passed away, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her sisters, Sr Ellen, Mary (O'Sullivan) and brother-in-law William.

Deeply regretted by her sister Sr Nora, Convent of Mercy, Tipperary, nieces Gerarda, Eilish and Dolores, grandnephews, grandniece, Sisters of Mercy Limerick and South Central Province, relatives and friends.

Sr. Elizabeth's Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday at 2pm in St Joseph's Church, O'Connell Avenue, Limerick and will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/OHZc01KXv04

Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery, Buttevant.

In accordance with HSE guidelines Sr Elizabeth's funeral Mass will be private.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dilis

*******

The death has occurred of Michael Sexton

Ballinoe, Castlemahon

Formerly of Ballygeale. Died on May 6, 2021, peacefully, at UHL. Husband of the late Mary. Deeply regretted by his sons John, Liam, Padraig, Gearóid and Damien, daughters Breda, Marie and Helen, sisters, brothers, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place in Castlemahon Church on Sunday, May 9, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery. Mass cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Riedy's Undertakers in Newcastle West.

*******

The death has occurred of Roger Albert Wakelin

Of Tower View, Rockfarm, Caherline

Peacefully at University Hospital Limerick

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, children Sharon, Barry and Mark, daughter-in-law Jilly, son-in-law Chris, eight grandchildren, two great-grandsons, sisters Jenny and Julie, brother Clive, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace

A private requiem Mass for family only, will take place at 2.30pm on Sunday, May 9 in Archbishop Dermot O'Hurley Memorial Church, Caherline. Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co Clare.

The funeral cortège will pass the family residence after Mass.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

*******

The death has occurred of Pat O’Halloran

Maryborough Hill, Douglas, Cork and Limerick

Late of O’Dwyers Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick.

Pat died peacefully at Marymount Hospice, Cork, surrounded by his family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, cherished children Nicola, Stephen, Melissa and Laura, adored grandchildren Rosie and Hamish, daughter-in-law Carly, son-in-law Tony, Harry, brother Peter, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in peace

Requiem Mass, will take place at St Munchin’s Church, Clancy Strand, Limerick on Sunday, May 9 at 2pm.

Funeral afterwards to St. Nicholas’ Cemetery, Adare

Click on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhJeFHw-bGg to watch Mass streamed live.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marymount Hospice or Irish Cancer Society

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.