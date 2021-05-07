Limerick paralympian delighted with new guide dog

BALLYBRICKEN paralympian Shane Ryan has been matched with a new training guide dog – and they couldn’t be happier together.

The 32-year-old, who has only six per cent vision – has been matched with German shepherd Leigh.

It’s an exciting time for Shane, as he marks a year since he returned from a major adventure, where he was part of a crew of five who rowed the Atlantic Ocean from Portugal to French Guiana.

Alongside his mother Marie, Shane and his new guide are running 100km across the month of May as part of a fundraiser for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

They will be doing a combination of walking, cycling and rowing on the rowing machine.

You can donate to their challenge at https://guide-dog-day-2021.raisely.com/limerickbranchteam.