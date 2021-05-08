Upskill, reskill or change career with UL@Work

The world of work has changed and there has never been a better time to consider new options in your education.

UL@Work is a new programme from the University of Limerick (UL) and is funded by the Human Capital Initiative (HCI). HCI is funded by the government through the National Training Fund. It will enable upskilling and re-skilling through lifelong learning.

UL@Work is a state-of-the-art programme and will allow students get ready for the future world of work in the digital age. The programme will build resilience and future proof graduates with industry relevant skills.

To build the workforce of tomorrow the areas of education and work need to come together. UL and key mid-west employers have worked closely to create UL@Work. It will offer industry relevant training in areas such as, ICT, Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, ICT, industry 4.0, robotics, digital leadership, global trade, law and technology and future studies.

There will be many exciting new UL@Work programmes for undergraduate, postgraduate, and work-based learners. The programmes are designed to be flexible to the needs of students and employers. Some of the new courses will be delivered are online while others will be based at the UL campus. UL@Work will include; top-up degrees aimed at non degree holders, new challenge-based engineering degrees, 10 professional diplomas, short professional development modules, and new master’s degrees.

The first of these new programmes will enrol students for September 2021. The new Professional Diplomas are in areas where employers have highlighted immediate need for new talent such as:

Data Analytics,

Intelligent Systems (Industry 4.0),

Agile Software Development,

Strategic Leadership (Digital),

Computer Vision Systems,

Cognitive Robotics.

These 1-year, part-time, online programmes are fully accredited and are part-funded.

To register your interest in these programmes for yourself or on behalf of your organisation visit www.ul.ie/gps/professional flexible-programmes or email the UL@Work Manager sinead.burke@ul.ie.

For more see https://www.ul.ie/gps/ professionalflexible- programmes