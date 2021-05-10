Limerick's Eoin Sheehan 'Cooking with Clare’s Wish Foundation' - charity event, coming soon

Eoin Sheehan, TV Chef & Food Entrepreneur, has teamed up with Clare’s Wish Foundation for his very first virtual event, as official brand ambassador of the charity!

Eoin’s cooking demo will kick off on Thursday, May 20 at 6pm virtually. The 24-year-old cook and business owner, from Limerick. Launching his meal preparation service, Country Munch at the age of 18, Eoin has grown the business to produce over 500 meals a week, to a range of customers, teams and contracts. Eoin is known for showcasing simple, healthy meals on his social media platforms and has gone on to become a resident chef on Virgin Media One’s Six O’Clock Show, a demo chef in the Hook & Ladder cookery school in Limerick city.

Tickets are available at www.idonate.ie/EoinSheehanCookingDemo and 100% of the sales will be going towards Clare’s Wish Foundation.