Limerick Weather: Friday, May 7, 2021

TODAY will be cool and bright with a lot of dry weather during the day. Sunny with light winds to begin, however, cloud will increase through the afternoon ahead of a band of more persistent rain spreading from the southwest. Highest afternoon temperatures of 10 or 12 degrees Celsius. Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly to begin increasing moderate to fresh during the afternoon, while becoming strong for a time on southwestern coasts towards evening.

Tonight will be wet and windy. Rain will spread from the southwest overnight, reaching the northeast at around dawn. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly along the southern coast. Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will reach gale force on coasts in the southwest and west. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.