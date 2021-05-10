Fire service called to 'haybarn' at Limerick farm

Donal O'Regan

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service received a call-out over a blaze in a haybarn / farm outbuilding in the Shanagolden shortly after 6am on Monday, April 19.
Five fire appliances from Foynes and Rathkeale Fire Brigades attended the incident.
A council spokesperson said: “On arrival at the incident, a shed attached to the main house was on fire including a haybarn, fuel storage shed and three vehicles.
“The incident was dealt with and all fire appliances had returned to their fire stations at 9.41am,” said the spokesperson.