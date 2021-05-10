Fire service called to 'haybarn' at Limerick farm
LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service received a call-out over a blaze in a haybarn / farm outbuilding in the Shanagolden shortly after 6am on Monday, April 19.
Five fire appliances from Foynes and Rathkeale Fire Brigades attended the incident.
A council spokesperson said: “On arrival at the incident, a shed attached to the main house was on fire including a haybarn, fuel storage shed and three vehicles.
“The incident was dealt with and all fire appliances had returned to their fire stations at 9.41am,” said the spokesperson.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on