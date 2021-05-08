Limerick musician to feature on TG4

Watch out for Adare accordion player Derek Hickey as he features on TG4 this Sunday night at 9.30pm.

Regarded as one of the most soulful accordion players in Ireland Denis will take to the stage as part of the Cork Folk Festival series on the Irish language channel.

Hickey was a mainstay with the trad group De Dannan until they disbanded in 2003. Derek is currently a button accordion tutor on the BA Irish Music and Dance programme at UL's Irish World Academy.