UL Hospitals Group welcomes launch of 'National Inpatient Experience Survey'

PATIENTS being discharged from hospitals in the Mid-West over the next month are being invited to give their feedback on their hospital stay.

UL Hospitals Group has welcomed the return, in May 2021, of the National Inpatient Experience Survey (NIPES), which this year includes additional questions designed to gain an insight into the experience of hospital patients during the pandemic.

This national survey – being held in the Mid-West at University Hospital Limerick, Ennis Hospital, Nenagh Hospital, St John’s Hospital and Croom Orthopaedic Hospital – invites feedback from patients aged 16 and over who have spent a minimum of 24 hours in hospital and are discharged during May.

Over 1,000 patients in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary completed the most recent survey in 2019 and the initiative has to date driven a range of quality improvements across our hospitals aimed at improving the patient experience. These have included improved choice and nutritional value in our meals and the introduction of protected mealtimes; improved written information for all inpatients; medication awareness campaigns; and patient-centred initiatives such as the ‘Hello My Name Is…Campaign’, which aims to establish a human connection between patients and staff.

Niamh Hogan, Patient Advocacy and Liaison Service Manager said: “In implementing such initiatives across our hospitals, we have demonstrated that we have listened to the voice of our patients.”

We have several means through which our patients communicate their feedback and the National Inpatient Experience Survey has quickly established itself as one of the most important.

“The suspension of the survey during the first wave of the pandemic last year was a disappointment for us all. We are delighted to be working with the HSE, HIQA and the Department of Health in again rolling out this survey across our hospitals. We are anxious to make further improvements when we get the survey results later this year and we encourage as many patients as possible to tell us what they feel about their care and overall hospital experience.”

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said: “This is the first national survey to be carried out in the Covid era and we keenly await patient feedback on the changes in patient pathways we have introduced to keep patients safe; and on the significant infrastructural improvements we have carried out across the Mid-West in response to the pandemic. We are acutely aware how difficult it has been on patients and their loved ones over the past year. As well as the general anxiety over Covid-19, the service disruptions and visitor restrictions introduced to comply with public health have been hard on our patients and staff. Our staff have worked hard to support patients and to keep them connected with their loved ones. We now look forward to hearing directly from our patients on how they experience their journey through our hospitals.”