Don’t worry be happy: Limerick based author's new book is full of helpful tips

A LIMERICK based psychotherapist has released her first book with tips on how to be happy.

Sylwia Kuchenna is the director of Horizon Mental Health Clinic here in Limerick, which opened its doors on George’s Quay on April 12. With her experience of counselling patients for several years, Sylwia has compiled some advice for Limerick readers on how to be happy with yourself in her book entitled Grow Into Your Happiness.

Sylwia was born in Poland but she moved to Donegal when she was only 14. She commented that she didn’t even speak English at the time but from there she has built a career for herself as a psychotherapist. She's currently living in Newport having moved to Limerick in 2015.

She explained what urged her to write this book, “I always wanted to have my own book. When I was working with my clients, they inspired me to write this book in particular. Not everyone wants to go to therapy, but my book is something from me to you that you can pick up at home and absorb it at anytime you want.

“The main goal of my book is to show people they can look internally for their happiness,” Sylwia said to the Leader.

“My book explains and introduces the concept of self care and how to show compassion to yourself.”

The book is meant to show people how no one can make them happy but themselves. The book discusses self-esteem and how to stay in the more present mode. It goes on to talk about how to start noticing yourself in the world around you, how to change your mindset to 'being good enough', and how to stop exhausting yourself by trying to reach perfection.

Sylwia also spoke about her dissatisfaction with the current rise in prescriptions of antidepressants.

She explained, “I don’t think they’re fixing the problems people are having. They can be numbed for a while but it doesn’t make the issues go away.”

Sylwia poses the question, “Do we need to suggest therapy or counselling before we suggest medicine?”

If you are interested in reading Sylwia’s book you can purchase it on Amazon.