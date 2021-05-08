Engine Docs training plan to inspire Limerick ‘docu’ talent

A NEW training and production scheme for emerging documentary filmmakers has been launched in the region.

Engine Docs, supported by the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (ETB) and delivered with Sheffield DocFest in England is to train and support up-and-coming televisual talent based in the region to work as directors and producers.​

Up to 12 shortlisted teams will receive training from Irish and international documentary experts to develop their project ideas leading to four teams being awarded production funding of up to €10,000 each to produce a short 10-minute documentary film.

Shortlisted directors and producers will also receive accreditation for the Sheffield DocFest’s 2021 online programme of films, talks and industry sessions running from June 4 to 13.

Paul C Ryan, regional film manager at Film in Limerick, said: “We are beyond thrilled to partner with one of the world’s best documentary film festivals to deliver this new training and production scheme that will offer local aspiring and emerging documentary talent a professional progression route to working in the industry.”

Applications are now open. More information at https://tinyurl.com/jkfkfz7m