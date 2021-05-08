Limerick Council confirm proposal for traffic calming plan in Castletroy

A PLAN for traffic calming and a pedestrian crossing at the Golf Links Road is being put in place.

Engineers with Limerick City and County Council have confirmed a funding proposal is to be submitted for the works near Glanntan on a busy section of the Golf Links Road.​

The news has been welcomed by metropolitan district leader, Cllr Sarah Kiely and her Fine Gael colleagues Cllr Michael Sheahan and Deputy Kieran O’Donnell.

“Given the level of traffic on that road, the necessity to act can't come quickly enough, however, there is a process and thankfully it has now started,” Cllr Kiely stated. “It is set to happen late this year or early next year depending on funding. We have all put forward representations from people in the area and worked together to progress the scheme with the engineers.”

Plans will be drawn up and submitted for funding, and Cllr Kiely has also called for a bus stop as well as a cycle lane for the link.

Cllr Sheahan added: “As a councillor who has represented this area for many years I’m very happy to see this long overdue scheme being planned for residents and road users. It is a very busy road with lots of footfall, speeding is definitely an issue so the safety concerns of the residents as well as the parents who use the crèche nearby must be put first.”

Mr O’Donnell, who is also based in the area said: “I am very aware of the need for a pedestrian crossing for the residents of Glanntan and I very much welcome that this new crossing is now included in the schedule of works by the council.”

Elsewhere, Labour councillor Elena Secas has also appealed to the council to seek funding from the National Transport Authority for a pedestrian crossing at the same location.

She said: “There are housing estates on both sides of the road where lots of families with young children live. There is a bus stop on the main Castletroy 304A route on one side of the road, as well as a crèche, but no safe place to cross on the full length.”