Un-bee-lievable biodiversity at Limerick school 'deserves fifth Green Flag'

PUPILS and staff at Scoil Dean Cussen in Bruff have been busy bees preparing for their fifth Green Flag for biodiversity.

Over the last two years, teachers and boys and girls have been making and taking surveys of the flora and fauna in the local environment, creating habitat maps and examining the meaning and importance of biodiversity in sustaining our environment.

The Green Schools Committee, along with the teachers, created a plan to increase the level of biodiversity in the school grounds and raise awareness among the pupils and local community.

Fourth class teacher, Sarah O'Callaghan, is the lead coordinator of the initiative, along with third class teacher, Breda O'Connor.

Ms O’Callaghan describes just what they have been up to.

“We have recently acquired a log pile and bug hotel, which are now home to many varieties of insects and fungi, as well as two wildflower gardens – one at the side and rear of the school. There will also be lavenders and heathers planted around the school.

“Wildflowers, lavenders and heathers attract pollinators, such as bees and butterflies which are essential for crop growth. We have also selected an area of our grass to be ‘managed for wildlife’ with signs to highlight the area. The grass will be left to grow, providing further sustenance for pollinators and strimmed once a year,” said Ms O’Callaghan.

Several bird boxes and bat boxes in the trees are another new feature in Scoil Dean Cussen.

“These boxes will hopefully provide homes for birds and bats in the coming year. We have placed some wool and animal hair inside the boxes to create a warm cosy space for any birds or bats that come along.

“While we have lots of work done, there is still more to do! We are planning to plant an oak tree, one of the native Irish Trees left over from the LEAF project, undertaken by Mrs O’Connor’s class last year. There will also be a herb bed put in place in one of the courtyards inside the school. A big thanks to our wonderful caretaker Mike, who has worked tirelessly to help us implement these changes,” said Ms O’Callaghan, who added that the school is also working closely with Bruff Tidy Towns who generously donated a basket of biodiversity goodies for Earth Day.

After all the staff and pupils’ hard work, there will surely be another new addition to the school - a fifth Green Flag for biodiversity.