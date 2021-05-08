Limerick barrister seeks landmark speeding judgement

A LIMERICK barrister is leading an appeal to challenge the way in which speeding fines can be appealed.

Desmond Hayes is representing parties taking a High Court constitutional challenge which, he says, could change the means to appeal against fixed charges for alleged speeding offences.

“When you are caught for alleged speeding, you receive a fixed charge notice, pursuant to section 36 of the Road Traffic Act 2010, as well as other statutes. There is a mechanism where you can seek to have the fixed charge notice cancelled if you fall under certain categories,” he explained.

One example, he suggested, is where the garda does not show the driver the speed gun, or the mechanism by which a speed is recorded.

However, there is no way to challenge that until the case goes to court, by which time the financial penalties have mounted up – as have the potential consequences in terms of points on a driver’s licence – and a possible conviction upon unsuccessful challenge.

Explaining, the barrister said: “A fixed charge notice would say you have 28 days to pay a monetary penalty of €80. With that, if you pay within 28 days, you’d get three penalty points. If you do not pay that, it goes to a €120 monetary penalty within a further 28 days. If you still do not pay, you are summonsed to court, however you may pay an increased monetary penalty of €160 seven days before the court date.”

In effect, the only way to challenge a fixed charge notice is to not pay the fine, and face court.

But letting the matter run this far can cause great risk to the driver, he said, not only financially, but also to the driver's licence, where seven penalty points can put a new driver off the road, while 12 disqualifies a more experienced motorist.

“So you find yourself in a predicament where you’re facing higher monetary penalties and you get your three penalty points, notwithstanding it being a matter you might want to have contested,” Mr Hayes added.

Furthermore, an unsuccessful district court challenge would lead to a conviction, and five penalty points.

Mr Hayes believes the lack of opportunity to challenge the evidence of a garda, other than in court, is unconstitutional. He believes section 37 of the Road Traffic Act 2010 does not afford you the opportunity to challenge the evidence of a garda other than in court.

The case, in this situation involving a driver from Naas, Co Kildare, is up for mention again next month.

And, it’s hoped it will come to a conclusion before the summer is out.