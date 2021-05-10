World famous 'West Cork' crime podcast has deep Limerick links

AROUND Christmas of 1996, Sophie Toscan du Plantier was found dead near the small town of Schull in West Cork. In and around this time, London-born Jennifer Forde would have been visiting her grandparents in Limerick city.

Skip forward to 2018, Jennifer and her husband, Sam Bungey, would cover the notorious murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in their now widely-acclaimed podcast entitled West Cork.

Jennifer spoke over the phone about her Limerick connections - her English accent reminding this reporter of the haunting narrative in the podcast. “Both my parents are from Limerick. They went to London in their early twenties but we had close ties to Limerick growing up. Both sets of grandparents were there so we came back at least once or twice a year.”

Jennifer’s mother Muriel, whose maiden name is Leavy, grew up in Caherdavin House while her father Dara Forde grew up in Fort Mary Park. They lived in Limerick for about a year when Jennifer was young, on Clancy Strand. Jennifer attended Milford Grange Primary School during her time here.

Jennifer and her husband’s podcast covers this infamous murder over the course of 13 episodes, with a new episode on the horizon.

Jennifer explained to the Leader why this case grabbed her attention. “We didn’t look into it initially because it was true crime. It was all the other reasons. It was this incredible sense of place. It felt to us the crime and the investigation that followed wouldn’t have happened the same way anywhere else.”

Each episode of the podcast goes into detail about a certain aspect of the case. With interviews from people involved, to people around the area, Jennifer and Sam allow the people of West Cork to paint the picture of this horrifying story.

“Everyone just spoke so beautifully. I think that was such a huge part of its popularity in other countries. The way people opened up and talked about their feelings. It really brought people into the spot in West Cork,” she expressed.

Jennifer and Sam lived in West Cork for a winter and a summer during their investigation and Jennifer remarked how sometimes it reminded her of her time here as a child. “At times it reminded me of summer holidays wrapped in towels trying to shield from the weather.”

The new episode that is expected to come out soon will cover the trial of Ian Bailey in Paris. The Irish authorities decided against extraditing Bailey, so he was not present at the trial. Jennifer explained that the episode focuses more on who Sophie was, “because Ian Bailey wasn’t there, it allowed for Sophie to play a more prominent role.”

The case of Sophie Toscan du Plantier and the suspicion on Ian Bailey has lived on and Jennifer concluded with what the case means now, 20 years later. “I don’t know what justice looks like now. So much has happened. Even if Ian Bailey went on trial in Ireland for the same evidence in France and a jury found him guilty, would people accept even that as justice? I don't think they would. At this point, the legacy is quite a sad one unless new evidence comes to light.”

As of March 2021, all episodes of West Cork are available for free on Acast.