Limerick court hears 'Cousin accused of sexual assault' should face trial in Dublin

THE Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that a man who is accused of sexually assaulting his cousin should face trial in the district court.

The 47-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Newcastle West Court last week to face a single charge relating to an incident which occurred nearly two years ago.

The offence is alleged to have occurred at a location in County Limerick during the early hours of September 10, 2019.

It is the State case that the defendant inappropriately touched the woman without her consent.

During a brief procedural hearing, Inspector Padraig Sutton confirmed the views of the DPP indicating the matter is to be dealt with summarily.

While noting this, visiting judge Bernadette Owens said she was not willing to determine jurisdiction as she is unlikely to be presiding over any future hearing.

Legal aid was granted and barrister Cian Kelly said his client was seeking ‘specific disclosure’ from investigating gardai given the nature of the allegations.

The matter was adjourned to June.