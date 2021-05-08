Husband confronted his ex-wife’s ‘current partner’ - Limerick court hears

A SELF-employed electrician who put his estranged wife in fear when he aggressively approached her and her current partner has avoided a criminal conviction.

The 51-year-old father-of-two admitted breaching the terms of a safety order in a rural location in County Limerick earlier this year.

Inspector Padraig Sutton told Newcastle West court the defendant ‘pulled into a yard’ after he observed his ex-wife's partner by chance.

“He pulled in and went straight for her,” he said adding that while there was “an interaction” between the two men it was not relevant to the case before the court.

The man cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the injured party and their children.

Solicitor John Herbert said his client did not intentionally breach the court order and that he did not realise his ex-wife was present in a vehicle when he pulled in.

He said there is ongoing “friction” between the two men and that what happened occurred by chance.

“He was driving past and he saw her partner,” he said adding there was then a verbal argument.

“He didn’t intend to frighten her. He didn’t realise she was there,” he told Judge Bernadette Owens.

Mr Herbert said the Safety Order has been in place for a number of years and that there have been no other incidents.

“He would not have stopped if he knew she was there – this is new to him,” he said adding his client was fearful if the consequences of a formal conviction.

“It’s not something that will happen again,” said the solicitor.

Given the defendant’s previous compliance, his admissions and the location of the offence, Judge Owens applied the provisions of the Probation Act.