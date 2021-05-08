Prosecutions for minor drugs offences to the fore during single Limerick court sitting

MORE than a dozen people were prosecuted for minor drugs offences during a single sitting of Newcastle West Court.

The majority of the cases related to seizures of small amounts of cannabis with the defendants admitting they had the drugs for their own personal use.

In one case a young man was found with €20 of cannabis when he was stopped and searched by gardai last year after he was observed acting suspiciously. He was ordered to make a €150 contribution to the Court Poor Box.

In another case, a man with five previous convictions was fined €150 after he admitted possession of cannabis worth €75.

In that case, Inspector Padraig Sutton said the drugs were seized after gardai noticed a ‘strong smell’ when they encountered a car with three occupants.

Another motorist – who was travelling in a BMW which was stopped last April – was ordered to make a contribution to the Court Poor Box.

The man’s solicitor told Judge Bernadette Owens the defendant is currently working and that he is “not an habitual user”.

A separate prosecution before the court related to the seizure of €25 worth of cannabis while the same individual was also charged in relation to the seizure of 12 Alprazolam (Xanax) tablets which were not prescribed to him.

A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a young man who is accused of having €10 worth of cannabis and who failed to appear in court when his case was called.

Just one of the prosecutions before last week’s court sitting related to so-called hard drugs.

That case, which relates to a ‘minimal’ amount of cannabis and heroin was adjourned to a later date.

None of the cases before last week’s court related to the sale or supply of drugs.