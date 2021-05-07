Limerick siblings chase Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal

Siblings Micheál and Gráinne Fitzgibbon from Banogue will be amongst the competitors taking part in the final for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal which will be broadcast live from Baile Bhúirne, Co Cork, on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta on Friday, May 7 at 7 pm.

This year, the traditional music competition is for harp and pipes, and there will be fifteen finalists in total, eight on harp and seven on pipes.

Micheál (19) and Gráinne (24) have been immersed in music from a very young age. Their mother, Sheila Cagney, is a teacher in Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann’s Castleconnell, Ahane, Herbertstown branch, and visiting musicians and céilí band practice were a regular feature of their home life growing up

A live stream of the final will also be available at

cuireadhchunceoil.ie.