Limerick hairdressers ‘absolutely can’t wait to go back’ on May 10

IT’S been over four months since hairdressers and barbers last opened their doors – longer than the first lockdown which went from mid-March to the end of June last year.

But it has been an even longer wait for some who made their appointments for January 2021. Sadly, we all know what happened then.

Anita O’Donnell, salon director at Marbles Hair and Beauty, said lot of people unfortunately got caught out.

“Some people played it safe at Christmas, especially older people when they chose not to come to us for Christmas and made appointments for January,” explained Ms O’Donnell.

The Hugh Campbell Hair Group – Marbles Hair and Beauty, Cats Hair Studio, Melo Yelo in the city and Marbles Castletroy – is ensuring those people are given the earliest appointments.

“We had a very, very busy January on our books so all those clients will be looked after first. They didn’t have their hair done in December because they wanted to play it safe and wait ‘til the Christmas rush was over,” said Ms O’Donnell.

Between the four hairdressers they have 4,000 clients eager to get back into a salon chair. May 10 can’t come quick enough.

“There will be lots of hair to cut and colour. We absolutely can’t wait to go back,” smiled Ms O’Donnell.

The salon director said 4,000 waiting to be seen sounds like a lot but between four salons and around 80 staff it’s not.

“The first few weeks are going to be very busy but it will be different to Christmas. We had three and a half weeks from when we opened to Christmas Eve – that was really intense. Now we don’t have an end date so it will be much easier. It will be a bit more spread out this time. “We are just hoping that clients will be patient with us because staff have been out for a long time. We are very conscious of staff working too long a day. They will have to build up their stamina and build up their pace again. It will take a few weeks to get back up to the pace they were at,” said Ms O’Donnell, who adds that “every single person who rings one of our salons will be looked after ultimately without doubt”.

The salons will be working six days a week to cut through the surge. “We miss the clients. We are such an established group and around for such a long time that those clients are coming to us for years. We're really looking forward to seeing them walking in the doors,” said Ms O’Donnell, who is also hoping for no more lockdowns!