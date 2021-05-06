Countdown is on in Limerick to a socially - distanced Darkness into Light

IT may not be like a normal Darkness into Light walk, where thousands of yellow-clad fundraisers throng streets and roads – but you can still take part in Pieta’s flagship fundraiser.

For the second year in a row, Covid-19 has seen the event, which normally draws 10,000 people to outside Thomond Park, go online.

Pieta, which has a base at Mungret is urging local people to sign up and mark the sunrise this Saturday, May 8 to show support for those impacted by suicide.

Whether it be writing a sunshine note, walking within what is allowed under Covid-19 restrictions, swimming, hiking or biking, the suicide prevention charity hopes local people will support the event.

Those taking part are being asked to sign up at darknessintolight.ie, or telephone 061-484444 for more information.

Pieta says its services are more in demand than ever, and while thousands of people will once again not gather for dawn walks across the country, the alternative event can unite everyone while people remain physically apart.

Last year’s alternative Darkness into Light event raised more than €4m for the charity, something which helped Pieta continue to deliver its services in Limerick and across the country.

If you need Pieta’s support, Freephone 1800-247247, or text HELP to 51444. For more Limerick stories see www.limerickleader.ie