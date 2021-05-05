Lidl issues update on new Limerick store

PLANNERS have cleared the way for Lidl to open a new store in the city.

The discount German retailer has received conditional permission from Limerick City and County Council to open a new multi-million euro store at the Dock Road, on the site of the former National Rusk Factory.

In a move which will create 30 full time jobs, the company says it will proceed with the development as soon as possible, if no appeal is made to An Bord Pleanala from two parties who lodged observations.

And in a statement confirming the grant of planning, Lidl added should no appeal be made, its planning to invest further in its portfolio here, with the aim of having five new stores by the end of next year locally.

Lidl’s regional director, Conor Nagle said: “We are very excited about the development on Dock Road as we believe the addition of a Lidl store would benefit the area enormously and we welcome the local authority decision which recognized this. We would be very keen to move on this project and could conceivably be trading in the next calendar year if there are no further delays to this project. We would like to thank the local community for their support of this development to date and look forward to bringing them an incredible new shopping experience.”

Lidl Ireland employs 5,000 employees in its 168 stores, head office in Tallaght and three distribution centres and regional offices based in Charleville on the Limerick/Cork border, as well as Mullingar and Newbridge.