Limerick Weather: Thursday May 6, 2021

Thursday will be another cool and bright day with good sunny spells. Dry for much of Thursday morning but a few well scattered showers will develop in the afternoon. Some showers may turn heavy at times bringing a risk of hail and an isolated thunderstorm. Highest afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius in light to moderate northerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Summary: Cool with a mix of showers and sunny spells through the remainder of the traditional work week, however a band of wet and windy conditions will extend over the country on Friday night followed by milder but showery conditions for the rest of the weekend.

Thursday night: Mainly dry and clear with just the risk of an isolated showers on northern coasts. It will be another very cold night with frost developing. Lowest temperatures of -3 and +2 degrees in light variable breezes allowing some mist patches to form.

Friday: Continue cool with some showers in the northeast, however many areas will be mainly dry with some sunny spells. Cloud will increase from the southwest during the afternoon with rain developing over Munster during the evening hours. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees with mostly variable breezes becoming southeasterly during the afternoon and increasing moderate to fresh in the south during the evening.

Friday night: A band of persistent rain will extend from the southwest towards the northeastwards across the country. The rain will become heavy at times especially in along southern coasts. Southeasterly winds will be fresh and gusty with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees.

Saturday: Rain will begin to clear northeastwards Saturday morning with showers following from the southwest. It will remain mostly cloudy however there will be occasional sunny breaks. Fresh southeast winds will veer southwesterly as the rain clears. It will become milder with highest temperatures of 11 to 17 degrees.

Saturday night: There will be a mix of clear spells and showers overnight with some turning heavy and thundery in the west. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Sunday: There will be some bright or sunny spells. However, showers will become widespread and heavy with the risk of isolated thunderstorms, heaviest and most frequent in the northwest. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh southerly winds.

Further outlook: Low pressure will remain over or close by Ireland for the early days of next week bringing widespread thundery showers and gradually cooler temperatures.