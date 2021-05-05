New deputy manager for top Limerick hotel and golf resort

FIVE-STAR Limerick hotel and resort Adare Manor has announced the appointment of a new deputy general manager.

Gavin Couper (pictured) has been appointed from within the organisation to serve as second in command.

He moved from London to join the Adare Manor team in May 2019 and since then has led the food and beverage operation, overseeing the Manor House, the Carriage House, banqueting and the estate-wide food and beverage offerings.

Having studied hospitality management at Westminster University, followed by leadership positions with the Dorchester Collection in London, New York, Los Angeles and Ascot before joining One Aldwych in London, Gavin has a wealth of experience to date.

In his new role, he will continue to oversee the food and beverage division with the expanded responsibilities of strengthening Adare Manor’s organisational culture.

In a statement, the hotel said it’s delighted to recognise Gavin’s hard work and commitment, and wish to congratulate him on his incredibly well-deserved promotion.