Two feel-good stories from Limerick feature on teatime television this Wednesday evening

TWO feel-good stories from Limerick will be broadcast into homes across the country this Wednesday evening.

First up is local model agent Celia Holman Lee who will be chatting about life, lockdown and the future, on The Six O’Clock Show on Virgin Media One from 6pm.

Fellow Limerick woman, presenter Muireann O’Connell and her co-host Martin King will be interviewing Celia and getting her thoughts on the fashion industry a year on from the start of the pandemic.

“We’ll be having a chat about my life in general, how the past year has been for me, the current situation regarding the fashion industry and my plans for the future and the agency,” Celia explained.

Later, at 7pm, Limerick will again feature on national television - this time on RTE’s Nationwide. The Nationwide team have been meeting people who have been exploring areas within their 5k and this evening they follow local classic car enthusiast Pat Conroy as he heads off in his vintage car to tour the Ballyhoura region near Ballyorgan.