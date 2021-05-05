Second garda vehicle damaged in three days in Limerick

A SECOND garda vehicle has been damaged in the space of three days in Limerick.

A garda spokesperson confirmed they are investigating a road traffic collision on the Dock Road on Tuesday evening, May 4.

"The collision, between a garda vehicle and another vehicle, occurred shortly before 8pm. No injuries were reported at the time of the collision," said the garda spokesperson.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

On Sunday morning, a garda jeep had to be towed away following an incident in Cappamore.

During a chase, the fleeing driver crashed into a ditch. As he reversed out of the ditch he backed into a garda vehicle. Again, no injuries were sustained.