Gardai warn of property theft as 'economy re-opens'

Gardai in Limerick are warning the general public to secure their personal items as the economy opens up again.

Sergeant Ber Leetch, Crime Prevention Officer Henry Street Garda Station notes that with the economy opening up we will have an opportunity to go out and meet friends and family but thieves are out and about too so take extra care of your private property.

"A lady in her 40’s was enjoying her lunch in the fresh air in Dooradoyle. She put her phone down and when finished she accidentally walked away without it. She realised her mistake a moment later and turned back to get in but in that moment a thief had grabbed it and her phone was gone.

Another lady in her late 60’s was waiting for a friend in the city centre. She placed her handbag and shopping on the ground. When she lifted them up a few minutes later, she discovered that her purse was missing. The lady didn’t see anybody take it but, as she was standing in the doorway of a shop she believes that the thief had access to her handbag from behind her. It’s important to be street smart and keep your personal property close as possible to you."