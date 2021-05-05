Is your house secure? - Why not take the Garda survey to find out!

Gardai in Limerick are asking home owners, is your home secure? Indeed, they have gone one step further and laid down a challenge. It’s called the Checklist challenge and it’s about checking on the security of your home.

Gardai know that burglars like easy opportunities so if a burglar looks at your house or business and realises that he may have to make a lot of noise or spend a lot of time trying to break in, the chances are they won’t bother with your house and go somewhere else. If you complete this simple home security survey it will determine how well your home is secured against burglary.

What sort of questions are asked?

Well, questions about the quality and security of your windows and doors, where you keep your spare keys, do you keep cash in your home, how do you manage callers and does your home look occupied with the use of timer switches on lights. It is very extensive but interesting and you can see for yourself if you need to update your home security habits.

So where can I find this survey?

Now you can only find the survey on our Garda website which is garda.ie. Go to the crime prevention tab, select home security and scroll down to the Home Security checklist challenge.