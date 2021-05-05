Limerick weather: Wednesday, May 5, 2021

A COOL bright day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Showers will turn heavy at times with the risk of hail and an isolated thunderstorm. Highest afternoon temperatures of nine to 11 degrees Celsius in light to moderate north to northwesterly winds.

For more, see https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Cool with a continued mix of daytime showers and sunny spells, however they will become less potent as the week progresses. It will be unseasonably cold and the frost risk will remains through Wednesday and Thursday night. Rain expected from the south on Friday night will bring some milder but unsettled weather for the weekend.

Tonight will be dry with just some high cloud extending over Munster and south Leinster, becoming mostly clear elsewhere. Unseasonably cold with frost developing as lows fall to between minus three and one degrees in light northwesterly or variable winds.

As for tomorrow, it will be cool with sunny spells with showers over Ulster becoming widespread through the afternoon. While there may be some heavier showers in the northeast, overall the showers will be lighter than previous days. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mostly moderate northwesterly breezes.

