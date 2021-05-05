HSE confirm extension to Nenagh 'Walk In' test centre opening

The HSE have this week confirmed an extension to the opening of the free walk-in and drive-through COVID-19 testing site in Nenagh for an additional seven days.

The centre, at the grounds of the former Castlebrand Factory, Tyone, Nenagh (Eircode: E45 TY04) is open from 8.30am to 6pm daily and no appointment is necessary to avail of this service.

Meanwhile, the 'Public Health Mid-West' team can confirm that it "continues to monitor a community outbreak in Nenagh of more than 200 cases since April 1" as there have been more than 315 cases recorded in North Tipperary since April 1.

A statement to the Limerick Leader confirmed that "Outbreaks in recent weeks include households, families and extended families, a number of indoor social gatherings, schools, workplaces, and community transmission. Due to varied nature of this community outbreak, we are detecting considerable onward transmission between clusters in different settings.

The walk-in clinic is open to members of the public who live within 20km of the test centre. The service is for those who do not have COVID-19 symptoms and for people who are concerned that they may have been at risk of infection in the past two weeks. Children can get tested if they are accompanied by a parent or guardian. You must bring a photo ID with you and provide us with a mobile phone number so we can contact you with your results.

We urge members of the public who have symptoms to consult their GP to arrange a test, and to not avail of the walk-in facility. Anyone who has already scheduled a COVID-19 test is asked not to attend"

Dr Marie Casey, Specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “We would like to thank the hundreds of people who have availed of this clinic to date. However, we are eager to test more people in Nenagh and the wider area, as we continue to manage multiple COVID-19 clusters contributing to a major community outbreak.

“The community in Nenagh is considerably active, with a large proportion of the population working in offices and retail, commuting to work outside the town, attending primary and secondary school. Unfortunately, when a number of clusters occur in an active population like Nenagh, the virus is able to move faster than we are able to react when our guard is down.

“Nenagh is a key example of how a community positively responds to a crisis, as it is evident that protecting the public has been the people’s number one priority. We can continue this positive response by availing of the free walk-in clinic, avoiding social mixing and large indoor gatherings, working remotely where possible, wearing masks, socially distancing when in contact with others, and washing hands frequently.”

You can use this free, walk-in COVID-19 testing service if you:

· are aged 16 years and over

· are a child and are accompanied by a parent or guardian

· do not have symptoms of COVID-19 but would like to be tested

· live within 5k of the walk-in testing centre

· have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six months.