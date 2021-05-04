Busy May eve bonfire night in Limerick for emergency services

MANY plumes of smoke could be seen descending into the blue sky from the outskirts of Limerick city on Friday evening.

May eve is one of the nights of the year that Limerick Fire and Rescue Service hate as they zig zag across the city to ensure bonfires don't get out of hand.

Gardaí from Roxboro Road and Henry Street Garda Stations assisted fire services in attending to approximately seven bonfires at various locations in the city.

A garda spokesperson said: "No arrests were made in relation to these incidents."