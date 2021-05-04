Limerick secondary school science block works set to end by 2023

BUILDING works for a new science block at a local secondary are set to get under way later this year.

Crescent College Comprehensive in Dooradoyle has secured permission for a new state-of-the-art five science laboratories block together with a roof replacement and a complete refurbishment of the existing building.

It’s anticipated works on this will get under way before the end of the year, with hopes it will be complete for the 2023 school intake.

Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell sought this information and received the confirmation from the Department of Education.

He said: “I am very pleased to confirm that the Department has agreed to my request to authorise the design team to commence the pre-qualification process to select a shortlist of contractors for this project. This is being granted by the Department in parallel with the review of the Stage 2(b) report submitted for review on January 4, 2021,” he confirmed.

Currently Crescent College Comprehensive has four classroom laboratories within the existing school-building, which will now be converted back to four new regular classrooms.

“It will be a fantastic enhancement in teaching facilities for the 900 students and staff, particularly in sciences,” he said.